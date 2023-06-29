First Alert Weather: Dry & rather warm heading into the holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Still some haze to contend with across North Central Wisconsin due to wildfire smoke from Canada and stagnant weather conditions. Sunshine along with some clouds wrapping up the work week on Friday. Staying warm for the start of the extended holiday weekend and dry. Heating up for Monday and the 4th on Tuesday with highs close to 90. The risk of showers and storms will likely hold off until Wednesday of next week.

The Air Quality Advisory remains in effect until Noon Friday for all of North Central Wisconsin. The air quality will range from moderate (yellow) to unhealthy (red) at times into at least the late morning hours on Friday.

The latest Drought Monitor was released and it shows that much of the region is in a moderate drought. Southern Juneau and Adams Counties are in a severe drought. The remainder of the area is considered abnormally dry.

A weak cold front will slide through the area Thursday evening. It may spark spotty showers or a storm through late evening, particularly in the northern half of the area. Otherwise, mostly clear Thursday night with lows by morning Friday in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunshine and a few clouds on Friday with afternoon temps topping out in the low to mid 80s. Good weather at SentryWorld in Stevens Point for the next round of the U.S. Senior PGA Championship.

The holiday weekend features sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It is going to get hotter each day with highs going from the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, to around 90 degrees Monday. Sizzling for Tuesday, Independence Day. Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm later in the day or during the evening. High near 90.

Rather warm with more sun than clouds through Tuesday. An isolated chance of storms Tuesday PM or evening. (WSAW)

Opportunities for scattered showers and storms increase Wednesday with a cold front moving into the region. Partly sunny with wet weather possible during the afternoon or evening. Highs in the mid 80s. A bit cooler next Thursday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

