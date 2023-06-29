Etiquette and Accessibility essential for fan experience at U.S Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Fan Etiquette and Accessibility are being taken very seriously at the U.S Senior Open at SentryWorld.

Fan Etiquette

Golf has a set of rules that’s different from most sporting events. The golf clap is very quiet and is the preferred method of applause for golfers. Any fan conduct that can be viewed as rude, vulgar, or distracting could result in you being removed from the course.

Autographs are only available to people ages 17 and under, and there is a designated spot for getting them.

Spectators who don’t follow the rules could be removed from the grounds and might lose ticket privileges. Cell phones should be silent, and the flash turned off during the championship. You can find a list of all the rules on the USGA’s website.

Accessibility

SentryWorld wants to make sure everyone at the U.S. Senior Open has a great experience. The Disability Services Committee will be on-site to assist fans with disabilities with golf cart transportation, handicap parking, and motorized scooters. The scooters will be inside the Gate 1 entrance. They will be available on a first-come first-serve basis. Accessible restrooms will also be available at locations throughout the championship grounds and at corporate facilities. The merchandise pavilion and select concessions will also be accessible. They will also have a disability services headquarters.

For more information, check out the fan guide on USGA’S website.

