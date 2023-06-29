Don’t be fooled: Clouds and harmful haze won’t stop UV rays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today is National Climate-Smart Skin Awareness Day, a time to focus on keeping our skin safe. In Wisconsin, the current situation with skin safety has raised concerns due to a significant increase in new melanoma cases since 1995.

The risk of skin damage intensifies during the summer months, attributed to factors such as prolonged outdoor activities and the sun’s strength.

Julie Agnew, a cancer survivor and lifelong athlete, shared her personal experience. After participating in an Ironman race in June 2021, Julie visited a dermatologist and received a potentially devastating diagnosis: melanoma.

“It all just kind of happened so quickly. There wasn’t like a big build-up to it,” Agnew. “I (was) like, ‘alright. Like, I guess it’s cancer.’”

The Midwest experiences the strongest sun during the summertime due to the sun’s altitude, which currently stands at around 62 degrees. In contrast, during winter the altitude drops to approximately 22 degrees, resulting in less direct exposure.

Risk factors for skin cancer include excessive outdoor sun exposure, indoor tanning, immunosuppression, fair skin and eyes, and a history of previous skin cancer. Dermatologist Sarah Hostetler emphasized the importance of protecting the skin from excessive ultraviolet exposure during the next few months.

UV CHART (https://www.epa.gov/sunsafety/uv-index-1)

Dr. Hostetler said, " Three big things that we recommend within dermatology. Number one, you want to avoid the peak hours of the sun. When you are outside from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the sun’s rays are much more strong than any other time of the day. Number two, you want to use sunscreen to protect the skin. You want 30 or higher, broad spectrum, and water resistant. And then the third thing is you want to cover the skin, you’re going to do so much better with a wide-brimmed hat or with the long sleeve.”

Dr. Hostetler recommended applying sunscreen with a sun protection factor, or SPF, of 30 or higher and reapplying at least every two hours. Approximately 80% of UV rays can still penetrate through clouds.

Agnew has made a full recovery and continues to actively participate in sports and work as a personal trainer. She had a message for anyone who may find themselves in the same situation she did.

“I would just tell them to trust the process and make sure you’re surrounded by a good care team, good supporters. If it’s something you’ve never experienced before, whether it’s cancer or not, just lean on those around you if and when you need it, because people are always willing to help,” Dr. Hostetler added.

