DHS to award funding to local communities for public health vending machines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded one-time funding of up to $55,000 to 28 local partners to support the purchase and installation of public health vending machines.

Communities interested should apply by Friday, June 30.

Items such as overdose prevention education, naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and other harm reduction-related products can also be included. DHS has an additional funding opportunity open for public health vending machines.

DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson joined attendees at the state’s inaugural Harm Reduction Conference Thursday to announce expanded efforts to address the overdose epidemic and the devastating impact it has had on communities statewide.

“Overdose continues to take far too many lives in Wisconsin, and I am proud to support our partners across the state who work to save lives, prevent harm, and promote hope for the future,” said Secretary-designee Johnson.

The increased efforts aim to minimize the harmful effects of substance use, reduce risk behaviors that can lead to injury or communicable disease, and prevent the progression of a substance use disorder.

“These machines act as a safe haven for people to obtain no-cost, stigma-free preventive health and wellness services. They provide discrete, confidential access to harm reduction tools,” Johnson added. “Most importantly, the tools in these vending machines can prevent overdoses and save lives.”

Public health vending machines will look to assist other state efforts to address the overdose epidemic, such as NARCAN and fentanyl test strip distribution, partnerships with law enforcement and EMS, and initiatives related to injection drug use.

For more information on harm reduction, free naloxone distribution, and fentanyl test strips, visit the DHS website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.