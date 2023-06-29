Circle Now app allows you to watch Circle Network programming anytime, anywhere

News and First Alert Weather App
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Award-winning Circle Network, country music and lifestyle network and the official TV home of the Grand Ole Opry, announced today that its official on-demand streaming app, Circle Now, is now available across mobile and streaming TV devices.

Through Circle Now, country music and lifestyle fans will be able to view all of Circle’s original programming and live music shows from the comfort of their own home and while on the go.

Circle Now offers an exciting collection of Circle’s original series and unforgettable live music performances from iconic Nashville stages including the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium.

The free-to-download app will allow viewers to watch and save their favorite Circle Network TV shows, including its iconic original programs such as Talking in Circles with Clint Black, Road Stories with Chuck Wicks, Inside the Base, My Opry Debut, Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty, Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage, and more. Circle’s unique programming offers fans an inside look at the lives and passions of their favorite country artists and stars with shows and musical performances that feature Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Julia Cole, Lee Brice, Darius Rucker and many more.

Circle Now also offers viewers the opportunity to watch Grand Ole Opry performances through its weekly show, Opry Live, which brings performances straight from the Opry House into homes globally each Saturday night. Through Circle Now, country fans will be able to get the feel of the iconic Nashville venue anytime they’d like, including upcoming performances from Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Chris Young and more.

“We’re thrilled to expand our offerings to meet people where they’re at with our programming, empowering them to watch their favorite country music and lifestyle content from anywhere,” said Drew Reifenberger, Circle’s General Manager. “From our original programming to our Opry Live performances, we’re excited to make Circle’s programming available to more country fans across the globe, both at home and on the go.”

Download Circle Now on your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Android TV or via Google Play, the Apple App Store, and the Amazon Appstore to access free, on-demand entertainment made just for country fans. Learn more about how to download Circle Now here.

Gray Television is an investor in Circle Network.

