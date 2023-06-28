Yamaha Motor Co. says after 2024, they’ll no longer make snowmobiles

(WSAW) - After more than 55 years of making snowmobiles, Yamaha Motor Co. announced Wednesday production will end in North America by 2025.

According to a media release, Yamaha stated it would ensure parts availability, service, and related customer satisfaction after the snowmobile’s final production run occurs. Production of the recently introduced 2024 models is underway and scheduled for fall delivery.

Yamaha distributors will be working closely with dealers to minimize impact and best position their business over the next 12 - 36 months.

Yamaha’s other products include motorcycles, outboards, wave runners, golf carts and e-bike systems.

