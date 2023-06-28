News and First Alert Weather App
Work begins for installation of all-inclusive playground in Wisconsin Rapids

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids School District says by the start school year Woodside Elementary will be home to a new inclusive playground.

The outdoor play, learning, activity center, or OPLAC is designed for students with and without disabilities to play and learn alongside one another.

It will also be open to families outside of school hours. Future phase plans include an outdoor classroom- learning center and pickleball courts.

In all, the project will cost $1.7 million, but more than a million of that was donated by the Legacy Foundation.

