Wausau Tile celebrates 70th anniversary Wednesday

By Sean White
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Tile celebrated its 70th anniversary on Wednesday at its corporate headquarters in Rothschild.

Wausau Tile was founded in 1953 by Ed Creske and began as a family-owned and operated business. Wausau Tile was the first American manufacturer of cementitious terrazzo tile and among the first domestic producers of hydraulically pressed concrete pavers.

“Wow, 70 years! My dad would be so proud of how far we have come from a dream in a two-car garage to where we are today,” said Cindy Creske Schwartz.

Wausau Tile’s products can be found in many ways throughout the United States, including McDonald’s, Culvers, and Times Square.

