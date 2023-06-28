Wausau Fire Chief Barteck announces retirement at year’s end

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At Monday night’s Police and Fire Commission meeting, Wausau Fire Chief Robert Barteck announced that he is retiring from the department at the end of this year.

The Wausau Fire Department confirmed that his last day on duty is expected to be December 15.

Chief Barteck was named fire chief in June of 2021 following two years of serving as deputy fire chief. He also worked for the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department for more than 25 years.

The Police and Fire Commission along with the City of Wausau, will hold future meetings to discuss and decide on who will replace Chief Barteck.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.