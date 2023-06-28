United Way 2-1-1 in Marathon County has quadrupled its calls

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way’s 2-1-1 hotline assists people looking for resources in housing, food, transportation, and health care. The majority of calls they have received this year have been related to mental and addiction.

The people who are calling typically range from younger kids, parents, adults, and people who are just now learning about mental health.

“We do also receive calls from people who are needing someone to talk to when they’re feeling overwhelmed and need to process through something,” said 2-1-1 Operator Coordinator Sara Hall.

The United Way says some of these calls are reoccurring because some assistance can’t be given right away.

“Psychiatric care, sometimes can be harder to find because there is a lack of providers in some areas. You know people can definitely talk to their doctors to see if they can get referrals if they need a psychiatrist rather than more intensive psychiatric care than a therapist,” Hall said.

Depending on your needs, 2-1-1 may redirect your call.

“When people call 211 looking for mental health support counseling and therapy is one of the major areas that we look at. We’re never going to make a direct recommendation because we are not mental health professionals,” Hall added.

While Sara thinks it’s great people are seeking help, these calls are something to dive deeper into.

“It’s always alarming when you see trends when the demand for mental health care is high. There’s always questions about what’s going on if there is something triggering that,” said Hall.

If you need someone to help you find the right resources or you are concerned about someone else’s mental health call 2-1-1. The 2-1-1- hotline is not a crisis hotline. If you are in a mental health crisis call 9-8-8.

