Tips to help your kids manage money and best saving account options

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s nothing more exciting than earning that very first paycheck. But managing that money might be a little tricky.

Kortney Veitengruber is a personal banker at Forward Bank in Park Falls. She said it’s important to parents of teens to understand their options.

“At Forward Bank, we have a student checking account that doesn’t have a minimum balance requirement, and there are no monthly service fees. And those are two things to really keep in mind while you’re looking around for the best account for your team. The second thing to keep in mind is what type of documentation you need to bring with you to open an account. A lot of times people forget that. Make sure that your teen has their driver’s license, state ID card, student ID, or if they don’t have any of that yet their birth certificate and social security card. When in doubt, call your financial institution first set up an appointment and ask if there’s any special documentation you need to bring with you,” Veitengruber explained.

Teens today likely have more options as far as fund assessability than their parents did as teens.

Veitengruber said most teens can qualify to get a debit card.

“They do have to have a parent or guardian on the checking account. So that way, there’s that layer of protection. There’s someone else on there with them to monitor it and help them keep track of their funds,” she said.

She said mobile apps and online banking are an easy way to track spending. The apps also allow users to set up alerts for low balances or certain transactions.

And when it comes to saving that money, there are a couple of options.

“At Forward, we have a student savings account that they can start with $0 and build slowly. The other option is a CD. So if your student has some money they’ve saved up for a long-term goal like buying their first car, they can put those funds into a CD. They typically earn higher interest rates than a regular savings account. But they do have a minimum balance that has to get locked in for a certain amount of time. But it’s a great way to make their money work a little bit more for them. And if you’re a parent trying to help your student save for their future educational expenses, I highly suggest talking to your financial advisor or finding one that’ll help you come up with a plan,” she explained.

So what about money apps like Venmo and Paypal.

Veitengruber said your bank may have a better option.

“Our mobile app has a service in it called Pay a Friend. It works very similar to Venmo. It’s secure, it’s easy to monitor and you don’t have to remember another password because it’s already connected to what you have. But in any instance, if you are setting up an account for your teen for that type of thing, I suggest making sure you know how to monitor it with them. And also that you read the fine print and know how those funds and their information is protected,” she said.

Click here to view a list of Forward Bank locations.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.