Southpoint Restaurant ready for crowds from U.S Senior Open

By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point restaurant is ready to welcome hungry visitors looking to grab a bite to eat before heading to SentryWorld.

From staffing and inventory, running a small restaurant can already be a task, and with tons of people from across the country visiting Stevens Point, Southpoint Restaurant is up for the job.

“We’ve made a double order on food, made sure we got our food in stock, staffing. Yeah, making sure we have enough people on so that we have excellent service and good food,” said Trevor Plaski, owner of Southpoint Restaurant.

They have already seen a consistent rise in customers because of the U.S Senior Open, and are anticipating more. Thanks to city officials, it wasn’t a surprise.

“The mayor was in here supporting our business, and talking about what we can do to accommodate extra traffic, and with the extra customers and how to let everybody know about the staples of our town,” said Plaski.

The diner-style restaurant has been a staple in the community for many years.

“There’s a lot of places that aren’t open 24 hours, so when they close at nine or if you’re out and about with your family and friends. You want a bite to eat, there’s not a lot of places to go unless you want fast food or pizza takeout,” said Plaksi.

A regular says it’s no surprise SouthPoint is still busy all these years later.

“[I] love the food, love the people here, good place to gather, [I] just love the place,” said Stevens Point man.

