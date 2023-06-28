SentryWorld stocks up merchandise tent for U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – The U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point entered day two of the practice round at SentryWorld Golf Course. When a big event like this comes to the area, preparing merchandise options for the fans is key to success. There’s been a lot for crews to prepare for the U.S. Senior Open, which includes the merchandise tent.

They started ordering products for the Open about a year ago. That’s also when SentryWorld began communication with their vendors to get the merchandise they need. The merchandise tent has a variety of gifts available for men, women and even children. This includes various t-shirt designs and thousands of different pieces of headwear.

LPGA Golf Professional Katie Kreuser is proud to be a part of the excitement this week.

“We’re so lucky to have such a huge event here in central Wisconsin. It’s the biggest event that we’ve had in this region and to be able to be a part of the event and see some of the best 50 and older golfers in the entire world is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us in this area,” Kreuser said.

Kreuser said SentryWorld worked closely with the USGA to determine what items are best to order for fans. There are also many unique products available at this tournament, including one that Kreuser said stands out from the rest.

“I think one of the most unique items that we have are hand-painted Christmas ornaments that come from a woman that lives down south,” Kreuser said. “She painted the flower hole on a Christmas ornament and has the tournament name on it and they’re beautiful… they are actually individually hand painted.”

Set-up for the merchandise tent began last Monday. Kreuser expects golf shirts and hats to be among the most popular items sold this week. The merchandise tent is located by Gate 1 and is open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The championship runs Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2.

