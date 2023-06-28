SentryWorld Director of Golf talks about the course, what to expect for U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SentryWorld Golf Course will take center stage for the U.S. Senior Open this weekend, the first major event hosted by the golf course in its 40-plus years of existence.

That makes the course largely unknown to the PGA Champions Tour as they descend to Stevens Point for one of the most important events of the season.

SentryWorld Director of Golf, Danny Rainbow, spoke on what the course looks like and what golfers should expect when play starts on Thursday.

“It’s amazing. We knew this was gonna be incredible, but the golf course looks better than I’ve ever seen it. It’s an impeccable condition for the championship,” he said. “We’ve been working really hard toward this, our grounds crew has been working extremely long, hard days, and the course is immaculate.”

Narrowing the fairways was that a point of emphasis for the SentryWorld crews as well.

“When when the USGA looks to host a major championship like this one, where the best golfers in the world are going to be here, they want to provide a challenge and have a way of rewarding a good shot and penalizing a bad shot. So that’s exactly what the USGA is looking for,” said Rainbow.

The rough throughout the course is very thick and often makes finding the ball, even just a few feet from the fairways and greens a little challenging. Rainbow said the extra care they’ve put into the rough to give it plenty of water and fertilizer has created perfect U.S. Senior Open conditions.

Typically, the greens are supposed to be faster than normal courses.

Rainbow said, “Greens are looking phenomenal. They’re firm, they’re fast, we hope they’re gonna provide exactly what the USGA is looking for in this championship.”

The forecast may not call for it much this week, but if the rain does come at any point, it will have some effect on the conditions.

“If the rain comes down, you’re gonna see a softer golf course, which is actually easier for the players,” Rainbow added. “Our greens will still be pretty firm and fast because we have those sub-air systems. That’s a great technology system that helps to pull moisture out of the green and keep it as firm as you can even despite our rainfall.”

So, what’s going to be the toughest hole on the course this week?

“I would say while not necessarily the toughest hole, there are holes that are longer and probably provide more challenge, but 17 is a hole where anything can happen out here and it comes at a very pivotal point in the championship. This is a short hole, but it’s one with a lot of trouble,” Rainbow said.

The challenges the golfers will face will depend on the weather. Rainbow expects low scores if its rainy and soft, while a dryer course will create fast and firm fairways and greens.

Noah: “When you look at the course as a whole. How challenging will it be for those golfers next week?”

Rainbow stated, “Either way, whether it’s wet or dry. You’re going to have to hit your ball very straight to win this championship. The rough is no joke, it’s going to be extremely penalizing. So, really excited to see how the players do out here.”

