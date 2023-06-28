Rib Mountain to hold special meeting Wednesday regarding incorporation

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The town of Rib Mountain will hold a board meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the next steps as it moves toward becoming a village.

Rib Mountain is currently a town. The topics to be discussed include the governmental body and terms limits for elected officials.

The meeting is at 4:30 p.m. at the Rib Mountain Municipal Center.

One of the primary reasons for incorporation is to set the geographical borders. As a town, surrounding communities have the option to annex into Rib Mountain.

Taxes will not be impacted due to this incorporation. They would only go up if the level of services changes and Rib Mountain would not need its own police department. The new village could change the six-digit address and remove address signs and new road names would not be allowed to be duplicated.

A referendum election regarding incorporation will be held on July 11.

Click here to see the Town of Rib Mountain incorporation updates.

