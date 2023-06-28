Results of newest Marquette Law School poll to be released Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Marquette University Law School will release the results of a new statewide poll on Wednesday.

A complete news release and poll data, including toplines, crosstabs, and slides from the discussion, will be available on the Marquette Law School Poll website, shortly after 1:15 p.m.

The Marquette Law School Poll’s June 2023 survey of Wisconsin takes a look at approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Governor Tony Evers and favorability ratings of former President Donald Trump and other Republican presidential candidates, as well as public opinion of Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, Representatives Mike Gallagher and Tom Tiffany, and others. Concerns related to water quality, school financing, and shared revenue and positions on several other issues are also measured.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.