Results of newest Marquette Law School poll to be released Wednesday

Marquette Law Poll
Marquette Law Poll(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Marquette University Law School will release the results of a new statewide poll on Wednesday.

A complete news release and poll data, including toplines, crosstabs, and slides from the discussion, will be available on the Marquette Law School Poll website, shortly after 1:15 p.m.

The Marquette Law School Poll’s June 2023 survey of Wisconsin takes a look at approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Governor Tony Evers and favorability ratings of former President Donald Trump and other Republican presidential candidates, as well as public opinion of Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, Representatives Mike Gallagher and Tom Tiffany, and others. Concerns related to water quality, school financing, and shared revenue and positions on several other issues are also measured.

