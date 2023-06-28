Miss Wausau Area, Miss Wausau Area Teen competitions seek local contestants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Miss Wausau Area Organization is seeking contestants for its inaugural competition on November 11.

The Miss Wausau Area Scholarship Competition is open to women between the ages of 18-28. Miss Wausau Area’s Teen contestants must be between the ages of 13-18. Competitors for both age divisions must reside, work, or attend school in Marathon County.

Directed by Jenny Stanke, the mother of Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke, the competition is an official local preliminary to the Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Competitions which will be held in June 2024 in Oshkosh.

“The Miss America and Miss America’s Teen Organizations provide endless opportunities for young women to earn scholarships, learn interview skills, develop their talents, and form lifelong friendships and memories,” said Stanke. “I am excited to bring these opportunities to the women of Central Wisconsin.”

Contestants will be judged in private interviews, on-stage conversation, health and fitness, talent, and evening gown. Miss Wausau Area and Miss Wausau Area’s Teen will win cash scholarships to the school of their choosing, the opportunity to represent their community for one year, and the chance to compete for Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin’s Teen, and potentially Miss America and Miss America’s Teen.

For more information, contestants can email Jenny Stanke at misswausauarea@gmail.com or complete the interest form located here.

