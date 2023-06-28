News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago

A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby. (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A fire department in Tennessee is welcoming someone very special to the crew this year.

The Knoxville Fire Department announced that OT Harris is joining the crew as a summer intern.

And the crew is no stranger to Harris as they helped deliver him 18 years ago.

“It’s a small world!” the fire crew shared.

Harris will work as part of the Summer in the City Intern Program. It’s an eight-week paid internship for applicants interested in working for departments within the city of Knoxville.

City officials said the interns can work on administrative and support tasks while also developing professionally with city employees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Central Wisconsin air quality continues to worsen from wildfire smoke
A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Police lights generic
2 arrested following disturbance at Wisconsin Rapids motel
USGA announces tee times for U.S. Senior Open
DNR issues multi-day air quality advisory due to Canadian wildfires

Latest News

Houston Texans defensive tackle Cedric Killings is shown being taken off the field on a...
Reports: Former NFL player dies at 45 after suffering career-ending neck injury
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on...
Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth care bans
Local food at experience wisconsin US-open
Local Wisconsin food and beverages featured at U.S. Open
A 2-1-1 operator.
United Way 2-1-1 in Marathon County has quadrupled its calls
Law enforcement officials take part in public safety roundtable