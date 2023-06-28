How to party safe on and off the water this holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The DNR is kicking off its Operation Dry Water Week in an effort to encourage boat safety and sober driving.

When it comes to consuming alcohol, most people tend to drink more when the weather is warmer, so it’s best to have a plan before getting on the water.

“If you’re going to have drinks on board, just like you would in a car, have a designated driver. A designated captain can save the lives of yourselves, your passengers, and anyone else around you,” said DNR Boating Law Administrator Darren Kuhn.

He said the Independence Day weekend is a busy time on the lake. Driving a boat compared to a car may seem similar, but there are big safety differences.

“People are used to driving in cars. They know where the brakes are. Boats don’t have brakes. They know where the seatbelts are. Boats don’t have seatbelts. There are no airbags, there are no safety features that are in modern automobiles on a boat,” added Kuhn.

Boaters are already preparing for how they are going to handle the busy lake on the fourth.

“My plan is to go in the early mornings when there’s less boat traffic and then late in the evening. When I do go out during the day, I will be using extra caution because of the excess traffic,” said Dean Kannenberg of Rib Mountain.

When it comes to drinking and boating in Wisconsin, your first offense is a citation along with a $500 fine. Your second offense within five years is a criminal offense and will go on your criminal record.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.