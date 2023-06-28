Hortonville man embracing full-circle moment playing in U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The practice rounds are typically where golfers get used to the course. For Bradley Lanning and his Stanford teammates, it turned into a full-circle moment.

“Obviously, these guys have been great friends throughout my lifetime,” said Lanning. “For all three of us to be here at this championship..is just awesome.”

Lanning is a Hortonville native, but his golf roots trace back to Stanford. He, as well as teammates Notah Begay III and Will Yanagisawa, were a part of Stanford’s 1994 National Championship golf team.

“Golf brought us together and I’ve learned so much from Notah and Will,” said Lanning.

The trio have all kept golf in their lives in the 30 years since their crowning achievements at Stanford. Lanning chose a path of coaching, with the others going their own separate ways.

“You win in ‘94...You’re just young kids,” said Begay III. " You don’t know what the future holds now.”

However, despite that, they never lost touch. Lanning moved back to Wisconsin to be an assistant golf pro at Sand Valley. He was close by when it was announced the U.S. Senior Open would be headed to his home state.

“I had this championship on my eye sort of mind’s eye and really wanted to give it my best to get in...and here we are,” said Lanning.

Lanning knew he’d have friends and family join him for the important week at the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. However, he had no idea he’d be joined by some of his best friends.

“I think the last time we all played in a competitive event together might’ve been at Stanford back in college,” said Lanning. What an opportunity to be out with these guys again.”

From national champions to the U.S. Senior Open, the trio hopes to motivate each other one more time this weekend.

“You know, being on a national championship in ‘94 is phenomenal,” said Yanagisawa. “This is over the top. It’s just great that we’re here together. Still going and we’ll play hard this week.”

The week will be even more special for Lanning. His dad passed away when he was 15. He wants to make the cut and play on his father’s birthday Sunday in honor of his father.

Lanning will tee off at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday. Begay III will tee off a 7:52 a.m., while Yanagisawa is last of the trio to begin at 8:55 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.