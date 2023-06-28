News and First Alert Weather App
Hmong Wausau Festival seeking National Anthem singer for upcoming festival

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hmong Wausau Festival is looking for a person to sing the National Anthem.

Interested performers should email a 1-minute audition video to hmongwausaufestival@gmail.com by July 11.

The person who is selected will receive a gift basket, a 2-day pass, and inside parking. The winner will be announced July 17. The festival is July 29 and 30 in Wausau.

