First Tee Golf Clinic aims to empower, mold young golfers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Senior Open might be the place for the professionals to shine, but a group of youngsters gave golf their best swing on Tuesday.

First Tee Southcentral Wisconsin serves kids across the state. About 60 kids from the Boys and Girls Club, SentryWorld youth program took part in the First Tee Golf Clinic.

“The best part for me is just seeing their excitement and knowing how many kids we have exposed to the game of golf, hopefully will want to continue golfing, it’s just really neat to see so many kids wanting to learn the game,” said Katie Kreuser, LPGA golf professional.

One of the lucky kids was Cayleb Hoff. “It’s nice because you get an opportunity to know what your going to be doing and how to do it because they teach you, it’s just a great experience,” he said.

Hoff’s not all that new to the game either. He’s been golfing for five years, but it was his dad who first introduced him to the game. Today was more than getting a hole-in-one though.

“We believe there are so many important life skills you can learn golf we teach nine core values; respect, persistence, judgement, responsibly there are so many things golf can teach you,” said Jenny Wartinbee, First Tee South Central Wisconsin, director of development.

It’s just the beginning for these young golfers.

“They love being able to see the pros and there are just so many things surrounding the game. The relationships that you make are just really awesome,” Wartinbee added.

The golfers competing in the U.S. Senior Open will continue practice rounds Wednesday before heading into the first two rounds as the junior golfers are just getting started on their journey.

