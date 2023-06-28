First Alert Weather: Rain for some Wednesday, with a possibility for strong to severe storms during the evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A band of rain showers moving over portions of Wisconsin this morning ahead of a low pressure system pushing in from the west. Rain will be scattered and could last through the early afternoon. Expect much of the rain to fall north of HWY 29, but can’t rule out a few light strays further south.

If you plan to head out to SentryWorld for the U.S. Senior Open this week, expect areas of smoke and haze to last through Thursday. Air Quality Advisory remains in effect through Noon, Thursday. Our high temperature trend for this week will be consistent, upper 70s to low 80s. The best chance to see some rain will be on Wednesday, possibly parts of Thursday.

Rain up north will track east through the state during the afternoon, with likely drier conditions elsewhere among the region. Though, skies will be cloudy and smoky still. Highs to warm to the upper 70s. There will be a chance at a few strong storms on Wednesday evening. The storms could produce wind gusts around 55 mph, heavy downpours and some small hail. A few strong thunderstorms could develop over the western parts of the Badger State Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms to track in from the NW during the evening, which will then fall south of HYW 29 before midnight. Severe thunderstorms over North Central Wisconsin remains low at this time. However, we can’t rule out the chances for strong thunderstorms to move through the forecast area late Wednesday.

Isolated to scattered rain and storms once again Thursday, but developing during the early evening hours. Plus, not everyone picking up these chances. The first half of the day will remain dry with highs near the low 80s. While rain chances are possible over the course of several days, most of the days will have several hours of dry time as the showers remain widely scattered in nature.

High temperatures remain quite seasonal throughout the weekend. Can’t rule out rain chances Friday and Saturday, but as of now, the forecast does not feature any widespread rain. The forecast could end up turning dry for these days. Rain and thunderstorm chances should wain by Sunday into early next week.

