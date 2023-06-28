News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Experience Wisconsin Fan Village gives fans a chance to have fun at the U.S. Senior Open

43rd U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday marks the first day of public access at the U.S. Senior Open.

“When the office opened up here a year and a half ago, we started reaching out to those organizations to see how they could be apart,” said Sales Director Jeff Jurgella. “They still want to be involved and this is a great way for those organizations to get in touch, see their neighbors out here.”

Thanks to the Experience Wisconsin Fan Village, they’ve long prepared to give fans plenty of fun activities.

“Me and my family go out to Pleasant View Golf Course. Try to get out there two times a week,” said Jack Scherer of Madison. “And it’s just kind of fun to come back here and golf again. I could’ve done a little bit better, but it was still really fun.”

Even if you’re not out on the course, you can still get into the swing of things.

“We’re hoping to make a lifetime memory here, an experience for the family,” Jurgella added. “Or an experience with their business colleagues if they’re perhaps in a skybox. Just hoping to create some lifetime memories here.”

If golf isn’t your thing, the fan village is there to ensure that everyone can walk away with a time they’ll never forget.

“We’re hoping to make a lifetime memory here, an experience for the family. Or an experience with their business colleagues if they’re perhaps in a skybox. Just hoping to create some lifetime memories here,” said Jurgella.

“I like it cause my Mom is up in our cottage and I get to spend more time with my Dad,” says Scherer.

All while proudly representing what the community has to offer.

“I was born in Stevens Point, grew up in Wausau, so it’s been a real treat for me to be apart of this,” Jurgella said. “I came back to central Wisconsin to be apart of this. Really wanted to show off that sense of pride that all us central Wisconsin people have for the community we live in.”

The fan village also offers an upgraded area with exclusive views of the first and tenth tee boxes, a full-service bar, and more.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Central Wisconsin air quality continues to worsen from wildfire smoke
A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Tickets still available for U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Golf course superintendents from around the world have come to volunteer for this U.S. Senior...
SentryWorld grounds staff and volunteers ready for hard work to pay off at U.S. Senior Open

Latest News

A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Parents Night Out
Stevens Point YMCA offering special dates for morning and evening child care
Chalkfest to celebrate 20 year with sold-out event
Jack Prodoehl, Earl B. Opheim and Bill Utnehmer (left to right) play Bass Lake Golf Course...
You Know You’re From...Deerbrook: 90s Golfers