Experience Wisconsin Fan Village gives fans a chance to have fun at the U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday marks the first day of public access at the U.S. Senior Open.

“When the office opened up here a year and a half ago, we started reaching out to those organizations to see how they could be apart,” said Sales Director Jeff Jurgella. “They still want to be involved and this is a great way for those organizations to get in touch, see their neighbors out here.”

Thanks to the Experience Wisconsin Fan Village, they’ve long prepared to give fans plenty of fun activities.

“Me and my family go out to Pleasant View Golf Course. Try to get out there two times a week,” said Jack Scherer of Madison. “And it’s just kind of fun to come back here and golf again. I could’ve done a little bit better, but it was still really fun.”

Even if you’re not out on the course, you can still get into the swing of things.

“We’re hoping to make a lifetime memory here, an experience for the family,” Jurgella added. “Or an experience with their business colleagues if they’re perhaps in a skybox. Just hoping to create some lifetime memories here.”

If golf isn’t your thing, the fan village is there to ensure that everyone can walk away with a time they’ll never forget.

“I like it cause my Mom is up in our cottage and I get to spend more time with my Dad,” says Scherer.

All while proudly representing what the community has to offer.

“I was born in Stevens Point, grew up in Wausau, so it’s been a real treat for me to be apart of this,” Jurgella said. “I came back to central Wisconsin to be apart of this. Really wanted to show off that sense of pride that all us central Wisconsin people have for the community we live in.”

The fan village also offers an upgraded area with exclusive views of the first and tenth tee boxes, a full-service bar, and more.

