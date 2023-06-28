News and First Alert Weather App
Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks information on recent sign vandalism, theft

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding two separate incidents involving road sign vandalism and theft.

The first occurred on June 7, when a stop sign post was cut off and the sign was stolen in the township of Reseburg at County Highway N and Reseburg Avenue.

On June 18, a one-way stop sign post was cut off and the sign was stolen in the township of Green Grove around the south end of the Cardinal overpass off of State Highway 29.

Anyone with information regarding this vandalism and theft is requested to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-743-2420. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the tip line at 1-888-847-2576 or through Crime Stoppers of Clark County at 1-877-341-2416.

You can also communicate with the Call Center, utilizing the P3 application.

If you provide a tip through the Crime Stoppers of Clark County program and it leads to the identification of the suspects, you may be eligible for a monetary reward.

