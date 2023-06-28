News and First Alert Weather App
4 facing charges following Marathon County drug investigation

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people are in custody after the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the city of Wausau earlier this morning.

The suspects’ names were not released, but all four are expected to appear in Marathon County this week.

The CWNTF was assisted by the Marathon County SWAT Team, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, the Wisconsin State Patrol SWAT Team, The Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Wisconsin DOJ - Department of Criminal Investigation, Marathon County Social Services, the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, and the Marathon County Communications Division.

The CWNTF is a Federal Task Force operating out of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. It is staffed by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Everest-Metro Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin National Guard.

