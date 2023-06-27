Wisconsin Rapids golfers and Packers, Badgers alumni take their swing against cancer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly two dozen people in a fight with cancer received financial assistance Monday night at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids during the 10th annual Swing Against Cancer event.

In the first nine years, 165 recipients, along with donations to the Riverview Patient Care Fund have received more than $240,000.

The event featured former Packers and Badgers players on hand.

Former Badgers running back Brian Calhoun said, “It’s awesome. I think the community rallying around this great cause, having people back, it’s the Wisconsin way, right. They’re tough, they’re reliable, they’re just very friendly. It’s something I wanted to be a part of.”

Gary Ellerson, former Packers running back, said, “You don’t have to sit around and wait for the money. You see the impact right away tonight with the recipients.”

Among the other players on hand were Johnnie Grey, Harry Sydney, and Jared Abbrederis.

Organizers handed out $30,000 to cancer patients Monday night. Another 20 recipients will receive $1,500 each for them to use however it’s needed.

