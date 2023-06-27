Wausau moving forward with River’s Edge Trail development

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is continuing the development of the River’s Edge Walkway on the southwest side of the city after it signed an easement with Kolbe Windows and Doors to allow for the use and development of the land next to the river.

The city plans to continue the walking and biking path from Thomas Street to Adolf Street along with three other gaps in the trail across the city. The four sections are in different stages of development, with the southwest section being the closest to fully designed.

Chair of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Gary Gisselman said, ”We look forward to being able to show off this trail along this southwest part of the city to the people so they can enjoy the river, enjoy the lake, and eventually it will wind down to the Everest Landing.”

The city is looking for potential funding from Capitol Improvement Funds and possible room tax funding. The designing of the path could begin by the end of the year with development complete in 2024.

