Village of Weston discusses master plan for Kennedy Park

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A public input meeting was held Monday night to discuss the future of Kennedy Park, a popular place for families and children to do a lot of different things like skateboarding, swimming, baseball, softball, and jogging.

“We got a few different ideas out of it, there was a big contingent from baseball and softball, they are huge user groups in the area and they have a lot of support,” said Shawn Osterbrink, Village of Weston parks director.

During much of the meeting, one of the biggest talking points was safety in Kennedy Park, and finding ways to deter vandalism.

“The goal is to gain input from each individual community, they’re all different, and we had a lot of really good input,” said Ross Rettler, owner of Rettler Corporation, who is working on the potential Kennedy Park project.

Rettler said they’re using public input from these meetings to dictate what needs to be done.

“I think as we look at accessibility, how we can create better access for maintenance, pedestrians, and ADA accessibility throughout the park, we are really looking at how we can develop the park to support the community’s needs at this point,” added Rettler.

The village is aiming to get closer to a possible decision in November.

