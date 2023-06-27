News and First Alert Weather App
Suspicious package reported at DNR building in Madison

An investigation into a suspicious package at a DNR building forced the evacuation of the first...
An investigation into a suspicious package at a DNR building forced the evacuation of the first floor of the downtown Madison building, on June 27, 2023.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Bomb Squad was called Tuesday morning to a Dept. of Natural Resources building after receiving word about a suspicious package in the area.

Capitol Police responded to the State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), in the 100 block of Webster Street, a Dane Co. dispatcher confirmed. They arrived in the 7 a.m. hour, which would be shortly before many people who worked there started their day.

The bomb squad was asked to come and assess the situation. The package appeared to have been moved and authorities appeared to be investigating it from a distance.

Initially, police evacuated the first floor of the building and put up yellow tape to keep people from walking by.

Officials gave the all-clear shortly after 9 a.m., allowing people to return to work and opening the sidewalk again.

