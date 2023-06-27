Stevens Point YMCA offering special dates for morning and evening child care

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area YMCA will offer evening child care on the last Friday of each month in June, July in August.

Parents of kids ages 6 months to 8 years can sign up. The cost is $15 per child.

“There’s arts and crafts... there are music opportunities, and kids just be getting get to be kids. So in our Adventure Alley, our drop-in area, we do have a two-storey climbing tunnel as well, which kids find extremely fun,” said CEO Ryan Zietlow.

Interested families can call the Y at 715-342-2980 or register online.

Families do need to be members.

“So we offer financial assistance and scholarships for all of our memberships. And right now we have a promotion in to help support the Portage County United Way Project Fresh Start. So if you come in and donate some school supplies, you can get your joiner fee waived as well right now,” Zietlow explained.

The Y also offers Parents’ Morning Out. Those dates are Thursday, July 6 and Thursday, Aug. 3 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The Y is located at 1000 Division St. in Stevens Point.

