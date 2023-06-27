Stadium District Board approves more funding to host future WIAA state tournaments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Following the success of hosting the 2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament, the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District Board approved more funding to Discover Green Bay to host not only the Girls Basketball State Tournament but also place a bid to host the WIAA State Boys and Girls Volleyball Tournaments in 2024 and 2025.

From March 9-11, 2023, the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon hosted 25 teams in five divisions for a chance at a state title. According to Discover Green Bay’s Sports Manager Joel Everts, there were 39,390 tickets sold, the third-highest year in the 10-year history of hosting the tournament. The tournament also brought in $2.2 million to the Green Bay area.

Everts on Monday asked the Stadium District Board for $32,000 in funding over the next two years: $10,000 for the Girls State Basketball Tournament and $6,000 for the Boys and Girls State Volleyball Tournament.

In the funding proposal, Everts estimates the economic impact for the area from the Girls State Basketball Tournament to be $2.3 million. For the Volleyball State Tournament, the economic impact could be between $800,000 and $900,000.

The Stadium District Board passed the funding request unanimously.

Before making a decision, the Stadium District Board talked about incentives to get more players and their parents to buy tickets and stay overnight since most high schools don’t want students staying overnight in a hotel.

Bill Galvin, a district board member, suggested, “When you make a reservation use this code -- so that we know what schools are staying at different hotels, you know. We can actually collect data to see what’s, how many, how many rooms are related to the tournament. Really you know, we’re guessing here. And then which schools are using the most hotel rooms and things like that and maybe tie it in with this incentive program that we have.”

“They’re going to bus them, and it’s cheaper for the kids and for the schools to bus them back and forth,” Everts said, “so you’re never going to drive the high school kids coming here to spend the night, you know, put up high school kids unless it’s with their parents. So it was really to help drive and support the parents to get behind the schools and buy the tickets and come up and maybe spend some time up here and the parents stay.”

During the 2023 State Girls Basketball Tournament, 2,200 hotel rooms were sold during the weekend. Everts said it was a bit higher than expected since three teams who competed were local and did not require any lodging.

Everts predicts in the next two years more than 3,000 hotel rooms will be booked, combined, for all tournaments.

If awarded the bid to host, the girls’ basketball tournament would take place at the Resch Center in March and the volleyball tournaments in November of 2024 and 2025.

The stadium district board’s next meeting is in September.

