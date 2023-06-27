SentryWorld grounds staff and volunteers ready for hard work to pay off at U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - With the U.S. Senior Open in town, it’s poised to become one of the biggest events Stevens Point has ever seen. Though it’s a big deal locally, preparations have taken a global effort.

“We’ve got golf course superintendents from around our region, around the country, and even from around the world coming in to volunteer for this championship and help our grounds team,” said Danny Rainbow, director of golf, SentryWorld.

While SentryWorld has kept the course in great condition, the regular grounds crews have also made some key adjustments.

“We added sub-air systems under every green, which is a moisture and air-flow control system to help keep the greens firm and fast,” Rainbow said. “We narrowed the fairways to make them a little bit more challenging for these really good players that are going to be coming. We added some new tee boxes to make the course even longer.”

Between all the countless hours of maintenance and renovations, Rainbow credits all their hard work is about to pay off.

“It’s been just electric lately building into this championship,” stated Rainbow. “We’ve been talking about it for two years now and it’s finally here. You can just feel the energy in the area and especially on the grounds here at SentryWorld.”

The magnitude of the U.S. Senior Open is significant, but it’s the community that makes it all worthwhile.

Rainbow said, “It’s really amazing to see that support and it really shows just how much weight this event holds that people want to come from all over the world to be part of it and to work on the grounds here. It’s really exciting for us here in Central Wisconsin.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.