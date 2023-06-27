News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander to launch campaign to buy locally throughout July

Loyal to Local 2023
Loyal to Local 2023(RACC)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the annual Buy Local Campaign, emphasizing the importance of local business in the community.

RACC will kick off the four-week Buy Local Campaign on Saturday, July 1, and it will run through Monday, July 31.

Over those four weeks, RACC will share themed articles, post information, and host special activities that coincide with the theme of being “Loyal to Local.” RACC urges residents, visitors, and businesses alike to patronize local establishments first and support “Loyal to Local.”

• July 1 – Launch of Buy Local Campaign and 715 Pledge

• July 2-8 – Explore Local Week and month-long Explore Bingo

• July 9-15 – Eat Local Week

• July 16-22 – Shop Local Week

• July 23-29 – Be Local Week

RACC has also encouraged local businesses and residents to take the 715 Pledge, play Explore Bingo, and utilize the digital toolkit, which includes graphics, logos, key messaging, data, and more.

Follow along on the RACC Facebook page for updates, live videos, business highlights, and more to support the Buy Local Campaign.

For more information and to utilize the toolkit, visit www.RhinelanderChamber.com, follow RACC on Facebook, or call 715-365-7464.

