Recent Titan sub passenger says he would go on trip to Titanic again despite implosion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (Spectrum News) – A recent passenger in the same Titan submersible that imploded Sunday said he lost two friends in the accident.

Craig Curran is the president of Galactic Experience By DePrez. Despite the recent tragedy, he said he would take a trip in a similar vessel again.

Curran said he had been in the Titan several times before. Most recently, he was in the same submersible less than a month before it imploded as it headed out on a mission to see the Titanic. Also on board were OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who both died later in the implosion.

“I immediately changed my focus to taking solace in that they don’t even know what happened on board,” Curran said of the tragedy. “This happened so fast that I don’t even think that they were even consciously aware that the sub had imploded. They just were gone.”

On the most recent trip he took, Curran said the team trained, suited up and drilled, but the dive was called off due to poor weather.

“The Titan is cramped, but it’s reasonably comfortable,” Curran said. “There is a padded floor, kind of a rubber pad, and it can accommodate five. You sit on the floor. Imagine it’s a cylinder and the floor is about a quarter of the way up, it’s comfortable to lean up against the carbon fiber pressure vessel.”

Curran’s colleague Aaron Newman took photos and videos during the trip.

“It’s a long descent, two and a half hours, and totally dark, completely dark for the descent until you turn on the external light to the sub when you get to the bottom,” Curran said.

Despite the accident, Curran said he felt safe while in the Titan himself.

He said people have told him they wouldn’t go into the submersible following its implosion. However, he said he’s not sure the accident would keep him from going under again.

“I have not made a decision on that. I don’t know what actually happened. I don’t know what the nature of the failure was. But right now, I would go again, I would go again. I’m not frightened of that,” Curran said.

Curran believes ultimately the Titan and its team will move the ball forward in the world of exploration.

“I don’t know how this chapter in this accident are going to manifest in moving us forward. But I am absolutely thoroughly confident that it will and that it was worth pursuing,” he said. “I think I can speak for PH (Nargeolet) and Stockton that it was worth it to them, and I feel good having been a part of it.”

Curran lives in Rochester, New York, and runs a space travel agency, which sells slots on Virgin Galactic.

