Parents of children with disabilities stress the importance of public support programs

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A recent case involving a Lincoln County mother facing charges for attempting to kill her son with autism has sparked conversations about the available resources to support children and families with special needs.

Angie Koch, a mother of six children, two of whom have disabilities, resonated deeply with the news of the Lincoln County case.

It was during this challenging time that the Koch’s found the Children’s Long-Term Support Services through the Department of Health Services.

This recommendation eventually led her to connect with Allison Lourash from the Northern Regional Center for Children & Youth with Special Health Care Needs.

Lourash emphasized that families greatly appreciate the available resources, highlighting recent opportunities to increase funding.

For instance, the Children’s Long-Term Support Program no longer has waiting lists for services, providing timely support to families.

Under this program, families collaborate with individuals and agencies in their respective counties, receiving personalized one-on-one assistance. Through the Children’s Long-Term Support Program, Koch’s children have made significant progress, with her eldest now living independently.

“Getting those services was really a game changer because we learned so much,” Koch said.

While she feels fortunate to have discovered these programs, Koch is aware that many parents remain unaware of the available resources.

“There are still families who still don’t know about services that are available,” she added.

She further emphasized the importance of agencies’ involvement over the past five years in assisting her family.

Reflecting on her progress with the help of various programs, “I was the parent that was like, wow, you know, I’m not gonna do this, you have to do this, this, this, this, this, this,” Koch said. “I’m not like that anymore. It’s more of a relationship with all the people that you’re managing and like I said, you know who your people are.”

