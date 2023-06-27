Packers officially sign first-round rookie linebacker Van Ness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - General Manager Brian Gutekunst has announced the Green Bay Packers have signed LB Lukas Van Ness to a rookie contract on Tuesday.

Based on when the Packers selected Van Ness in the draft (#13), the estimated value of the contract is likely worth around $17.4 million with an additional signing bonus of $9.6 million.

However, no official word has been released on the exact dollar amount.

