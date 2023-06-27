News and First Alert Weather App
Packers officially sign first-round rookie linebacker Van Ness

Green Bay Packers' Lukas Van Ness runs a drill during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice...
Green Bay Packers' Lukas Van Ness runs a drill during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice session Friday, May 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - General Manager Brian Gutekunst has announced the Green Bay Packers have signed LB Lukas Van Ness to a rookie contract on Tuesday.

Based on when the Packers selected Van Ness in the draft (#13), the estimated value of the contract is likely worth around $17.4 million with an additional signing bonus of $9.6 million.

However, no official word has been released on the exact dollar amount.

