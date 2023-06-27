News and First Alert Weather App
Ohio mom charged in death of toddler found alone in soiled playpen

Kristel Candelario faces several charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A Cleveland mother is facing charges after being accused of leaving her toddler home alone while she went on vacation.

According to prosecutors, Kristel Candelario went on a 10-day vacation and left for dead her 16-month-old daughter at their west side home.

When she returned on June 16, Kristel Candelario found the toddler unresponsive and called police, prosecutors say.

According to a press release, “the 16-month-old child was discovered in a Pack-N-Play pin on a liner soiled with urine and feces with soiled blankets.”

Emergency personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say the little girl, identified as Jailyn Candelario, was determined to be “extremely dehydrated” at the time of her death.

Prosecutors allege Kristel Candelario visited Detroit, Michigan and Puerto Rico over a 10-day period, leaving her child alone at their home.

“It is unfathomable that a mother would leave her 16-month-old child alone without any supervision for 10 days to go on a vacation,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. “As parents, we are supposed to protect and care for our children. Imagining this child’s suffering, during her last days of life alone, is truly horrifying and we will do everything in our power to seek justice on her behalf.”

Prosecutors say a grand jury returned an indictment Monday on charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

An arraignment date for the mother has not been set.

