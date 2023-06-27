News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

K-9 dies in line of duty after suffering ‘heat-related injury’ while chasing suspects, police say

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.
The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.(Shreveport Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Louisiana died of a heat-related injury in the line of duty, police said.

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.

The department said on Saturday afternoon, K-9 Harrie and his handler Sgt. Jeff Hammer were searching for suspects on foot who fled from a stolen car following a police chase.

K-9 Harrie tracked the suspects, but he sustained a heat-related injury during the chase, the police department said.

Harrie was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, but staff could not save him.

Shreveport police said Harrie joined their department in January 2018 and became one of the most sought-after K-9s in the area.

Harrie, a Belgian Malinois, was once considered a “lost cause” in his early years. But after he was assigned to Hammer, Harrie turned into an “exceptional” K-9 officer who helped train other police dogs, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Central Wisconsin air quality continues to worsen from wildfire smoke
Lightning strike cause damage
Lightning strike causes small fire at Rhinelander area property
Golf course superintendents from around the world have come to volunteer for this U.S. Senior...
SentryWorld grounds staff and volunteers ready for hard work to pay off at U.S. Senior Open
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case

Latest News

Breeders gave the Jacobs a black German Shepherd puppy for free, along with 50 pounds of dog...
Veteran scammed out of $800 for service dog gifted German Shepherd puppy
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness...
Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FBI and Homeland Security ignored ‘massive amount’ of intelligence before Jan. 6, Senate report says
FILE - A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of...
More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says