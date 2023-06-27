News and First Alert Weather App
Increase in accidental 9-1-1 calls due to phone settings

By April Pupp
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Accidental 9-1-1 calls have become a big issue reaching past state departments into a nationwide problem.

Each day the Portage County Sherriff’s Department receives 20 to 30 accidental calls.

Due to the increase in accidental calls, the Badger State Sheriff’s Department, which is made up of 72 sheriffs from all of Wisconsin’s counties, decided action must be taken at the start of the issue with phone companies like Apple and Android.

“Legislators are helping out in regard to the Badger Sheriffs with the legislative committee,” Sheriff Mike Lukas said. “They’re trying to work something out so that we can try to get some fix to the problem that’s occurring through both companies.”

Andriod’s new update doesn’t redial, making the update not very effective. Apple has not worked with departments yet.

“They were supposed to have an update to change this so that we would alleviate some of this problem, but they haven’t done it yet,” Sheriff Lukas said.

The struggle for departments is raising awareness of these emergency SOS settings in order for people to change them.

To change phone settings: go to Settings –> Emergency SOS –> and choose preferences by clicking the switches on or off.

Sheriff Lukas says mistakes happen so the best thing to do is answer if they call back and let them know all is okay.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

