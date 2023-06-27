The future of Pine Crest Nursing Home still undetermined

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The future of a well-known nursing home in Merrill is in limbo as Lincoln County has a possible plan to sell Pine Crest Nursing Home.

On Monday, the group ‘People for Pine Crest’ gathered at the Lincoln County Office to deliver 700 signatures asking for the county to not sell Pine Crest and continue funding the facility.

The county wants to save Pine Crest, but the problems at hand are both how and who is going to help. Pine Crest Nursing Home has been a part of the community for decades and selling the facility is a very possible option for the county.

“If it was to sell, if we decided that was the direction we wanted to go, what would that look like? Is there a market for it? Is there not, what does that market look like? Can we provide insurance so that our staff would be able to continue to work there?” said County Board Chair Don Friske.

Friske said Pine Crest has some financial struggles and it’s hard to fund a place that keeps losing money.

“The cost of the care that we are providing and the cost of the staff is about a million dollars short a year,” Friske added.

If the county does decide to stop funding Pine Crest, operations would need to change.

“If in fact, Lincoln County decides or no longer decides to be responsible for the skilled nursing facility in Merrill, then the only way that would happen is we would move it to a private facility,” said Friske.

Shutting down Pine Crest is not a favorable choice, and it’s something ‘People For Pine Crest’ hopes to avoid. One board member wants the future of Pine Crest to be up to the people, specifically the taxpayers.

“I introduced a resolution at the county board meeting in May for a referendum, so that the people of Lincoln County could weigh in on this,” said District 3 County Board Supervisor Elizabeth McCrank. “It’s a fairly important decision and I think it’s one that should be made by more than just twenty-two people.”

The county will meet on Wednesday to discuss the proposals which includes brokers who may want to buy Pine Crest.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.