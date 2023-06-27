News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Dry & smokey Tuesday, additional rounds for rain mid-week

Smoke from the Canadian Wildfires continue to impact the region through Thursday. Chance for rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Smokey and hazy sky conditions continue Tuesday, likely remaining through the end of the week. Air quality remains unhealthy for some, with an Air Quality Advisory in effect until noon on Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory in effect through noon Thursday
An Air Quality Advisory in effect through noon Thursday(WSAW)
Unhealthy air quality for some through Thursday due to Canadian wildfires bringing smoke/haze
Unhealthy air quality for some through Thursday due to Canadian wildfires bringing smoke/haze(WSAW)

If you plan to head out to SentryWorld for the U.S. Senior Open this week, expect areas of smoke and haze to last through Thursday this week. High temperatures will be consistent, upper 70s to low 80s. Chances for rain and thunderstorms in Stevens Point possible on Wednesday and Thursday. However, chances will be higher during the evening hours.

Highs in the 80s for the week with chances for rain and storms through mid-week
Highs in the 80s for the week with chances for rain and storms through mid-week(WSAW)

Smoke to mix with sunshine Tuesday. High temperatures will be warmer than the day before, jumping back to the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Some could fall just below 80-degrees. Weather conditions will remain dry for the day.

Highs to warm towards 80 with smokey skies to mix with sunshine
Highs to warm towards 80 with smokey skies to mix with sunshine(WSAW)

Additional rounds for wet weather to make a return mid-week. Scattered rain showers with some isolated thunderstorms expected to fall early Wednesday morning, north of HWY 29, continuing through the mid to late morning hours. Can’t rule out a stray shower falling south of HWY 29, but odds remain low as of now. Early afternoon Wednesday will feature clouds and hazy and a break from the rain. Highs to warm to the upper 70s.

Scattered rain and storms possible early Wednesday morning north of HWY 29
Scattered rain and storms possible early Wednesday morning north of HWY 29(WSAW)
Scattered to numerous rainfall north of HWY 29 Wednesday mid-morning
Scattered to numerous rainfall north of HWY 29 Wednesday mid-morning(WSAW)

A few strong thunderstorms could develop over the western parts of the Badger State Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms to track in from the NW during the evening, which will then fall south of HYW 29 before midnight.

Thunderstorms that could be strong track through NW Wisconsin by Wednesday evening
Thunderstorms that could be strong track through NW Wisconsin by Wednesday evening(WSAW)
Strong thunderstorms to continue to track in over HWY 29 by Wednesday night
Strong thunderstorms to continue to track in over HWY 29 by Wednesday night(WSAW)

Severe thunderstorms over North Central Wisconsin remains low at this time. However, we can’t rule out the chances for strong thunderstorms to move through the forecast area late Wednesday.

Strong thunderstorms to move through south of HWY 29 by late Wednesday
Strong thunderstorms to move through south of HWY 29 by late Wednesday(WSAW)
Strong storms possible Wednesday evening
Strong storms possible Wednesday evening(WSAW)

Isolated to scattered rain and storms once again Thursday, but developing during the early evening hours. Plus, not everyone picking up these chances. The first half of the day will remain dry with highs near the low 80s. While rain chances are possible over the course of several days, most of the days will have several hours of dry time as the showers remain widely scattered in nature.

Isolated thunderstorms could start popping up over the area Thursday evening
Isolated thunderstorms could start popping up over the area Thursday evening(WSAW)

High temperatures remain quite seasonal throughout the weekend. Can’t rule out rain chances Friday and Saturday, but as of now, the forecast does not feature any widespread rain. The forecast could end up turning dry for these days. Rain and thunderstorm chances should wain by Sunday into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Central Wisconsin air quality continues to worsen from wildfire smoke
Lightning strike cause damage
Lightning strike causes small fire at Rhinelander area property
Traffic alert
Traffic in Stevens Point to be impacted by road closures for U.S. Open
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday, June 27, 2023
In effect Monday through Tuesday Noon for all of central Wisconsin
First Alert Weather : Cooler start to the week with an Air Quality Advisory in effect Monday into Tuesday
Mark Holley's Forecast
First Alert Weather - Monday morning showery forecast