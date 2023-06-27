First Alert Weather: Dry & smokey Tuesday, additional rounds for rain mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Smokey and hazy sky conditions continue Tuesday, likely remaining through the end of the week. Air quality remains unhealthy for some, with an Air Quality Advisory in effect until noon on Thursday.

If you plan to head out to SentryWorld for the U.S. Senior Open this week, expect areas of smoke and haze to last through Thursday this week. High temperatures will be consistent, upper 70s to low 80s. Chances for rain and thunderstorms in Stevens Point possible on Wednesday and Thursday. However, chances will be higher during the evening hours.

Smoke to mix with sunshine Tuesday. High temperatures will be warmer than the day before, jumping back to the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Some could fall just below 80-degrees. Weather conditions will remain dry for the day.

Additional rounds for wet weather to make a return mid-week. Scattered rain showers with some isolated thunderstorms expected to fall early Wednesday morning, north of HWY 29, continuing through the mid to late morning hours. Can’t rule out a stray shower falling south of HWY 29, but odds remain low as of now. Early afternoon Wednesday will feature clouds and hazy and a break from the rain. Highs to warm to the upper 70s.

A few strong thunderstorms could develop over the western parts of the Badger State Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms to track in from the NW during the evening, which will then fall south of HYW 29 before midnight.

Severe thunderstorms over North Central Wisconsin remains low at this time. However, we can’t rule out the chances for strong thunderstorms to move through the forecast area late Wednesday.

Isolated to scattered rain and storms once again Thursday, but developing during the early evening hours. Plus, not everyone picking up these chances. The first half of the day will remain dry with highs near the low 80s. While rain chances are possible over the course of several days, most of the days will have several hours of dry time as the showers remain widely scattered in nature.

High temperatures remain quite seasonal throughout the weekend. Can’t rule out rain chances Friday and Saturday, but as of now, the forecast does not feature any widespread rain. The forecast could end up turning dry for these days. Rain and thunderstorm chances should wain by Sunday into early next week.

