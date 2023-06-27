News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DNR issues multi-day air quality advisory

(wluc)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -An air quality advisory is in effect through noon on Thursday, June 29. The most significant air quality and health impacts are anticipated between noon on Tuesday, June 27 and noon on Wednesday, June 28.

During the air quality advisory, the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommend that everyone keep outdoor activities light and short. Watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, this is a dynamic situation, and conditions may change rapidly over the next few days.

Sensitive groups, which include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, and those who work outdoors – should consider moving all events inside.

People can protect themselves by closing windows and doors, recirculating their air conditioning and using an air purifier.

It’s suggested that people limit their outdoor exercise. For further protection, people can wear an N-95 mask.

Click here to view an interactive map of the air quality conditions in the state.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Central Wisconsin air quality continues to worsen from wildfire smoke
Lightning strike cause damage
Lightning strike causes small fire at Rhinelander area property
Golf course superintendents from around the world have come to volunteer for this U.S. Senior...
SentryWorld grounds staff and volunteers ready for hard work to pay off at U.S. Senior Open
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case

Latest News

75th Alice in Dairyland says June is the time to recognize state’s farming families
An investigation into a suspicious package at a DNR building forced the evacuation of the first...
Suspicious package reported at DNR building in Madison
WIAA Notre Dame wins D2 Title 2022
Stadium District Board approves more funding to host future WIAA state tournaments
Parents Night Out
Stevens Point YMCA offering special dates for morning and evening child care