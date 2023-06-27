DNR issues multi-day air quality advisory

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -An air quality advisory is in effect through noon on Thursday, June 29. The most significant air quality and health impacts are anticipated between noon on Tuesday, June 27 and noon on Wednesday, June 28.

During the air quality advisory, the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommend that everyone keep outdoor activities light and short. Watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, this is a dynamic situation, and conditions may change rapidly over the next few days.

Sensitive groups, which include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, and those who work outdoors – should consider moving all events inside.

People can protect themselves by closing windows and doors, recirculating their air conditioning and using an air purifier.

It’s suggested that people limit their outdoor exercise. For further protection, people can wear an N-95 mask.

Click here to view an interactive map of the air quality conditions in the state.

