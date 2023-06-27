News and First Alert Weather App
2 arrested following disturbance at Wisconsin Rapids motel

Police lights generic
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids Police say two people have been arrested following an incident at the Rapids Inn & Suites.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police respond to the hotel for a disturbance. A witness stated there was a man in the parking lot waving a gun and acting erratic. When police arrived, the man went inside his room.

Police made contact with the man. He was arrested for outstanding warrants. A woman was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department was the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Port Edwards Police Department and the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department.

