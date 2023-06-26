News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wildwood Zoo announces passing of Ruby the mountain goat

Ruby the Goat
Ruby the Goat(Wildwood Zoo/City of Marshfield)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department has announced the passing of the four-year-old female mountain goat “Ruby” at Wildwood Zoo.

The results of her necropsy showed a ruptured uterus that was undetectable and unpreventable.

Several weeks ago, Ruby required veterinary intervention to help her deliver a stillborn kid. After multiple follow-up visits from the vet and daily treatments from the zookeepers, zoo staff believed her to be fully recovered.

Ruby was transferred to Wildwood Zoo in 2019 through a partnership with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

City and zoo officials stated that Ruby was a favorite here at the zoo with her sassy, social, and curious nature, and will be greatly missed.

Hemlock, the young male mountain goat who joined Ruby in 2022, is doing well but is a bit unsettled. Wildwood Zoo staff are working with a mountain goat coordinator to determine the best course of action for Hemlock but the goal is to reunite him with a herd.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered showers, maybe a storm, Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Chances for showers & thundershowers continue Monday
Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy hosts Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Joey (left) and Sam (right) Hauser after practicing at SPASH.
Hauser brothers talk NBA Draft, Joey’s new contract
Lightning strike cause damage
Lightning strike causes small fire at Rhinelander area property

Latest News

In effect Monday through Tuesday Noon for all of central Wisconsin
First Alert Weather : Cooler start to the week with an Air Quality Advisory in effect Monday into Tuesday
Private, charter jets fly into local airports for U.S. Senior Open
Sen. Baldwin announces over $1B to go toward high-speed internet for Wisconsin
Burn ban lifted for Stevens Point following rainy weekend