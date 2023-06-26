U.S. Senior Open parking and shuttle information

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SentryWorld will be the host site of the 2023 U. S Senior Open. It’s June 27-July 2.

Complimentary parking and shuttle transportation will be provided to and from SentryWorld. Complimentary parking will be provided at UW-Stevens Point, Lot-Q. UW-Stevens Point campus is located south of SentryWorld. Lot Q is located on Michigan Ave between Maria Drive and Stanley Street. From the parking lot, complimentary shuttle transportation will be provided to and from SentryWorld and is expected to take approximately 5 minutes.

The general parking lot will have accessible parking spaces for vehicles displaying appropriate HP/DP license plates or placards and accessibility-compliant shuttles.

Bicyclists are instructed to follow directions and signage to Gate 1 Main Entrance. Bike racks will be provided to park bikes at this location and owners are encouraged to bring their own lock.

Gates open at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.