U.S. Senior Open parking and shuttle information

SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point is hosting the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Golf Championship...
SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point is hosting the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Golf Championship June 27-July 2
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SentryWorld will be the host site of the 2023 U. S Senior Open. It’s June 27-July 2.

Complimentary parking and shuttle transportation will be provided to and from SentryWorld.  Complimentary parking will be provided at UW-Stevens Point, Lot-Q.  UW-Stevens Point campus is located south of SentryWorld. Lot Q is located on Michigan Ave between Maria Drive and Stanley Street. From the parking lot, complimentary shuttle transportation will be provided to and from SentryWorld and is expected to take approximately 5 minutes.

The general parking lot will have accessible parking spaces for vehicles displaying appropriate HP/DP license plates or placards and accessibility-compliant shuttles.

Bicyclists are instructed to follow directions and signage to Gate 1 Main Entrance.  Bike racks will be provided to park bikes at this location and owners are encouraged to bring their own lock.

Gates open at 7 a.m.

