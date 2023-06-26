Travel experts expect record-breaking numbers during July 4 weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - AAA has forecasted that Wisconsinites will travel in record numbers for Independence Day, expecting that more than 1.135 million residents of the Badger State will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4.

They expect 48,600 more holiday travelers than the previous record high, set last year.

An estimated 50.7 million Americans are forecast to travel for the holiday weekend. Up nearly 2.1 million more travelers than last year’s holiday and almost 1.8 million more than the previous high, set back in 2019.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

Road Trips Remain the Preferred Mode of Transportation

Nearly 85% of all travelers will take a road trip. AAA predicts 43.2 million Americans will drive to their destinations. In a first for Wisconsin, more than 1 million are forecast to take a holiday road trip. An increase of 31,189 from last year.

Gas Prices to Remain Lower than Last Year’s Holiday

It may be too early to know exactly what drivers will pay at the pump this Independence Day, but it’s likely to be well below what drivers paid last year including in Wisconsin where the state average was $4.60 per gallon. So far this summer, gas prices have been somewhat erratic, but the state average has remained below $3.60 per gallon.

419,000 more Americans will board a flight

A record-setting 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations this Independence Day weekend, surpassing the previous record of 3.91 million travelers, set in 2019.

AAA also expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24% over last year.

Best/Worst Times to Travel

June 30 is expected to be the busiest day on the roads during the holiday weekend, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights. The worst travel times are generally in the afternoon and early evening.

Average travel times are estimated to be 30% longer than normal, particularly in major metro areas, near beaches and attractions. To avoid the heaviest congestion, INRIX recommends drivers leave in the morning or after 6 p.m.

Summer Travel Trends and Tips

Air travel is seeing the biggest spike in demand despite higher ticket prices. Passengers are paying 40% - 50% more for flights compared to last year, yet AAA data shows bookings remain strong. Many airlines have been hiring more staff and taking smaller regional planes out of service and replacing them with larger ones to increase capacity.

AAA Travel Tip: Apply for TSA Precheck to avoid long security lines at packed airports.

Hotel prices are up slightly over 2022, but not by much. While the number of domestic hotel bookings is about the same as last year, AAA data shows international hotel bookings are up 80% compared to 2022. International travel demand is booming and so are passport applications. The U.S. State Department says it’s processing half a million applications a week. Routine service is averaging 10-13 weeks.

AAA Travel Tip: Need a passport fast? RushMyPassport provides expedited services and discounts for AAA members.

Car rental inventory has steadily increased since last year, with newer models and electric vehicles added to fleets. AAA data shows rental prices are down slightly from last year.

AAA Travel Tip: Prepay for your rental car to be eligible for added savings and the confidence that the car of your choice will be waiting for you as planned. If you’re planning to drive abroad, keep in mind some countries require International Driving Permits.

Cruising is back to pre-pandemic numbers, with sold-out ships and advance bookings. Prices are about the same as 2022, with certain cruises a bit higher this year due to demand.

AAA Travel Tip: Protect your investment with travel insurance. AAA data shows demand for travel insurance is up more than 100% over last year, as more travelers now see the need to prepare for the unexpected.

