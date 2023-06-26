News and First Alert Weather App
Tickets still available for U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets for the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld are still available online.

Ticket prices are $25-$50 for single-day general admission, $165 for general admission for the entire week, and $325-$500 for the PJ’s Champions Club complete with complimentary food and drinks.

The gates will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for practice rounds and will last through Wednesday. The championship rounds begin on Thursday and will last through Sunday.

All ticket options are available and can be purchased here.

