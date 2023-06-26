Stevens Point and central Wisconsin will benefit economically from U.S Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point is about to welcome thousands of people for a golfing experience they will never forget.

The U.S Senior Open is happening this week at Sentry World, and those visitors are going to need a place to stay, a spot to eat, and they’ll likely find a local pub. It all translates into a spending boom for the area, but business and city leaders say those dollars will reach far beyond the city’s limits.

“There’s a lot of people that are going to be traveling well over an hour to get to attend the event. So, we feel that the economic impact just in the county is going to be about $20 million. I think outside of that it could be much larger than that,” said Michael Witte, President and CEO of Portage County Business Council.

“It’s not just a Stevens Point event. And I’ve been talking about this, so has the USGA and everybody, this isn’t something where the line at the city property is the dead area. It’s going to spill over has been spilling over. It is really a regional event,” said Mayor Mike Wiza.

Traffic is the biggest concern for the event’s impact. Delays are expected in the Stevens Point area the week of the tournament.

People are expected to start arriving on Monday. The gates will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for practice rounds and will last through Wednesday. The championship rounds begin on Thursday and will last through Sunday. Tickets are still available.

For tickets and information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.