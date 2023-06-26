News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point and central Wisconsin will benefit economically from U.S Senior Open

Thousands of people are pumping millions into the central Wisconsin economy
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point is about to welcome thousands of people for a golfing experience they will never forget.

The U.S Senior Open is happening this week at Sentry World, and those visitors are going to need a place to stay, a spot to eat, and they’ll likely find a local pub. It all translates into a spending boom for the area, but business and city leaders say those dollars will reach far beyond the city’s limits.

“There’s a lot of people that are going to be traveling well over an hour to get to attend the event. So, we feel that the economic impact just in the county is going to be about $20 million. I think outside of that it could be much larger than that,” said Michael Witte, President and CEO of Portage County Business Council.

“It’s not just a Stevens Point event. And I’ve been talking about this, so has the USGA and everybody, this isn’t something where the line at the city property is the dead area. It’s going to spill over has been spilling over. It is really a regional event,” said Mayor Mike Wiza.

Traffic is the biggest concern for the event’s impact. Delays are expected in the Stevens Point area the week of the tournament.

People are expected to start arriving on Monday. The gates will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for practice rounds and will last through Wednesday. The championship rounds begin on Thursday and will last through Sunday. Tickets are still available.

For tickets and information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered showers, maybe a storm, Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Chances for showers & thundershowers continue Monday
Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy hosts Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Joey (left) and Sam (right) Hauser after practicing at SPASH.
Hauser brothers talk NBA Draft, Joey’s new contract
Showers & storms Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Sunday with much needed rainfall

Latest News

Stevens Point YMCA offering evening child care to give parents a night out
Public input meeting planned Monday regarding Kennedy Park in Weston master plan
Lightning strike cause damage
Lightning strike causes small fire at Rhinelander area property
Katzenbarkers to open second location
Katzenbarkers to add second location in Weston