Sen. Baldwin announces over $1B to go toward high-speed internet for Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has announced that Wisconsin is receiving $1.05 billion in federal funds through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program to connect more Wisconsinites to high-speed internet.

Funding comes after Sen. Baldwin successfully pushed the Federal Communications Commission to release an updated National Broadband Map that provided a more reliable and accurate depiction of broadband availability across Wisconsin.

“It’s the biggest investment in high-speed Internet ever because for today’s economy to work for everyone, internet access is just as important as electricity or water or other basic services,” said Sen. Baldwin.

The BEAD program was established to expand high-speed internet access to areas currently unserved or underserved by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs.

“Nearly everything about our way of life in this day and age depends upon access to reliable, high-speed internet, and we have work to do to ensure our infrastructure, our workforce, and our economy are prepared for the 21st century,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

“In today’s world, high-speed internet is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity for modern life, whether it’s accessing healthcare, education, employment, or staying connected to loved ones,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The funding will be awarded to the state in two stages.

First, 20% of the state’s allocation will be awarded with initial competitive subgrants expected in the summer of 2024.

Second, the remaining 80% of the state’s allocation is expected to be awarded in 2025 and the state will be principally responsible for administering awarded funds, with priority going to unserved households and businesses lacking access to high-speed internet.

More than 250,000 Wisconsin homes currently lack access to high-speed internet.

